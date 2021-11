SINGAPORE - I drove the first Tesla 11 years ago. It was the Lotus-based Roadster, on loan for test-drives when the American carmaker made its first - and futile - attempt to set up shop here.

Tesla has since launched three more models - the Model S, Model X and Model 3. The last one has made a splash since the company returned to Singapore's shores in February, quickly establishing itself as the best-selling electric vehicle (EV) here.