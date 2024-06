MADRID – If there is one car which proves that size does not necessarily equate space, it is the Polestar 3.

The long-delayed mid-sized electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) measures 4,900mm long, 1,968mm wide and 1,614mm tall. At 2,985mm, its wheelbase is identical to that of the upcoming Volvo EX90, with which it shares a sophisticated, scalable platform.