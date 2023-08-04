Car review: Small changes add up in the Audi Q8 e-tron

The Q8 e-tron 50 is 2,510kg, which makes it heaver than its pre-facelift sibling with a 95kWh battery. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Christopher Tan
Senior Transport Correspondent
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – Audi is launching the new Q8 e-tron electric crossover with an economy challenge. Understandable, since its pre-facelift sibling – plainly named e-tron – was not known to be especially economical.

The e-tron 55 tested in 2020 averaged 25.5kWh/100km, which was noticeably thirstier than say, the slightly bigger BMW iX. And the less powerful e-tron 50 Sportback tested in 2021 posted a consumption of 22.8kWh/100km, largely on account of it being 150kg lighter than the 55. Even so, it was still a tad less efficient than the iX, which averaged between 19 and 22kWh/100km, when it was tested in early 2022.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top