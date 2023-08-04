Car review: Small changes add up in the Audi Q8 e-tron

SINGAPORE – Audi is launching the new Q8 e-tron electric crossover with an economy challenge. Understandable, since its pre-facelift sibling – plainly named e-tron – was not known to be especially economical.

The e-tron 55 tested in 2020 averaged 25.5kWh/100km, which was noticeably thirstier than say, the slightly bigger BMW iX. And the less powerful e-tron 50 Sportback tested in 2021 posted a consumption of 22.8kWh/100km, largely on account of it being 150kg lighter than the 55. Even so, it was still a tad less efficient than the iX, which averaged between 19 and 22kWh/100km, when it was tested in early 2022.