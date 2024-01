SINGAPORE – Honda’s latest CR-V has grown since it last appeared with seven seats in 2017. At 4,706mm long and 1,866mm wide, its footprint has increased by 2.2 per cent.

While that seems miniscule, it is enough to make the CR-V one of the biggest mid-sized crossovers in town. The most tangible difference lies in its wheelbase, which is 41mm longer than previously.