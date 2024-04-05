Car review: Rolls-Royce Spectre shines brightly despite speckles

SINGAPORE – Driving a Rolls-Royce, as you can imagine, comes with certain privileges. Sublime comfort, effortless progress and the feeling of travelling in a palatial suite on wheels.

But one unexpected and unspoken privilege is deference. On the road, others seem to give you a wide berth, no one cuts in front of you (at least not without signalling) and road hoggers move out of the way without you having to shine the high-beam at them.

At the lights, motorcycles do not wiggle up to stop in front of you – a major irritation – and no one honks if you are slow in moving off.

This deference extends to the Spectre coupe, the BMW-owned marque’s first production electric car. The regal two-door four-seater is 5,475mm long, 2,017mm wide and 1,573mm tall, with a 3,210mm wheelbase.

It weighs nearly 2.9 tonnes, but with its ample power plant and exquisite adaptive air suspension, this unearthly heft is rarely felt.

Beneath its expansive sheet metal are two motors making 430kW and 900Nm of torque, with the one in the rear axle about twice as powerful as the one in front. In most situations here, less than a third of this output is called upon.

But give the throttle a big squeeze and the car’s full stable of horses come to the fore instantly to send the car from zero to 100 in 4.5 seconds. This is comparable to a cruise ship taking off like a speedboat. At the wheel, it is a life-altering experience.