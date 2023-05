SINGAPORE – Seven hundred and eighty thousand dollars is an eye-popping amount for a 49-year-old car, but the asking price for this 1974 Jaguar E-Type might seem reasonable when you learn that it is one of only 10 around the world.

The car is essentially a restomodded (restored but with modern parts) E-Type Series 3 Roadster, on which 4,000 hours of work have been lavished by a boutique specialist firm in Kent, England, aptly called E-Type UK.