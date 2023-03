PINZOLO, Italy – The Ferrari Purosangue is a study in contradictions. It looks somewhat like a sport utility vehicle (four doors, four seats and high ground clearance), weighs like one (about 2.2 tonnes) and offers the utility of an SUV (all-wheel drive, wide-angle tailgate, sizeable boot and foldable seats).

Yet, its performance – 0-100kmh in 3.3 seconds, 0-200kmh in 10.6 seconds and a top speed in excess of 310kmh – says it is a sports car.