SINGAPORE - North of Singapore's border, the Perodua Bezza and its hatchback sibling, the Myvi, are runaway successes.

In the first seven months of a pandemic-stricken 2020, the Myvi and Bezza sold 29,313 and 25,416 units respectively in Malaysia to become the top and third best-selling cars. In second place was yet another Perodua, the Axia.