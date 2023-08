SINGAPORE – The sixth-generation Opel Astra has a completely revamped wardrobe. Gone are its predecessor’s shiny badge, chrome grille and swept-back headlights.

The German hatchback – which rivals cars like the Volkswagen Golf and BMW 1 series – now sports a blacked-out “blitz” logo on a glossy black grille that fits seamlessly between angular headlights. Its grille has been pared down in size and prominence to harmonise with the electric e-Astra, which will arrive in late 2024.