SINGAPORE - The Mokka, Opel's first car named after a coffee, happens to be quite a pick-me-up.

First, it is a really good-looking car, with a progressive, well-thought-out and genuinely unique design that is a breath of fresh air amid a sea of increasingly homogeneous crossovers. Its stylishness is backed by decent build quality and functionality. In fact, its exceptional design is reason enough to buy it.