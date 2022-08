SINGAPORE - Imagine you are at a class reunion and a pudgy classmate you knew 20 years ago is burning up the dance floor - still displaying an ample waistline but moving like John Travolta in Saturday Night Fever (1977).

That is the new Range Rover - a car long known for its lumbering heft and plus-size stature, but which has gained an uncanny semblance of poise and grace in its latest iteration.