Car review: New BMW M240i Coupe a satisfying powerhouse of a car

SINGAPORE - The new 2-series Coupe recaptures the magical drive BMW is known for. From its rousing exhaust to its immense power delivery to its sharp and intuitive handling, the car serves up buckets of satisfaction in a manner only a well-tuned compact combustion-engined car can.

The new car sits 28mm lower than its predecessor at just 1,390mm, but is 105mm longer at 4,537mm and 64mm wider at 1,838mm, with a 51mm increase in its wheelbase to 2,741mm. A 12 per cent increase in torsional rigidity makes up for the expanded dimensions.