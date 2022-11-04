Car review: More power, more luxury for BMW X7

PALM SPRINGS, California – The BMW X7 seven-seat sport utility vehicle (SUV) was introduced to the international press in early 2019, when terms such as lockdown, safe-distancing and mask fatigue were unheard of.

Three years on, the world is ready for a new normal and a fresh start. And so is the X7, which has been given an extensive facelift to widen its appeal.

The car is still a hulking mass of metal, but softened by sparkly, slim daytime-running lights set above new LED headlamps, a shinier grille with optional illumination and 23-inch wheels. These wheels, the largest offered by BMW yet, are the automotive equivalent of stiletto heels – attractive but often murder on comfort.

Behind, 3D tail-lamp clusters are joined by a chrome strip. And beneath the car, an adaptive air suspension – unchanged from the pre-facelift version – to mitigate the havoc from those 23-inch wheels, which are a cost option in Singapore.

Inside, the car gets the panoramic curved integrated display found in the latest high-end BMWs. Super slim air-conditioning vents, which may be adopted for future BMWs, make their debut here, complete with metallic directional adjusters that look like a jeweller’s tool.

It is a very polished interior for an SUV, made shinier with fancy 3D trim, ambient lighting, a three-part panoramic sunroof and a new centre console with refreshed iDrive dial and controls, which access, among other things, a slew of new driving aids.

The variant available in Singapore is the X7 xDrive40i, which is essentially the same as the previous 3-litre inline-six engine and eight-speed auto combo. But this time, it is aided by a 48-volt mild hybrid system with a powerful motor incorporated into the transmission.