Car review: Mini reboot

SITGES, Spain – The latest Mini hatchback is simply called the Mini Cooper. This simplification cannot be more timely. Its predecessor was named according to its forms (three-door, five-door), power output (One, Cooper, Cooper S, John Cooper Works) or propulsion system (Electric).

The new electric Mini Cooper rolls out from BMW’s factory in China, a joint venture with Great Wall Motor. Meanwhile, Mini’s famed factory in Oxford, Britain, will continue to make the Mini Cooper with internal combustion engines (ICEs).

Both the electric and ICE versions look identical from the outside and they are expected in Singapore.

Only the electric version of the hatchback – the Mini Cooper SE – is sampled at the international drive held in Sitges, a coastal town in Spain’s Catalonia region, some 40km south-west of Barcelona.

The Mini Cooper SE is not the brand’s first electric hatchback. BMW launched its first Mini Electric in Singapore in August 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The car impressed with its handling, but some found its ride too firm, while its limited range triggered anxiety. The launch version of the car could travel only 200km on a full charge.

The drive in Spain comes with an unusual twist. Before the actual test drive, I get to drive a real Mini in a virtual world.

How is that possible? To make it happen, the organiser prepares a carpark about the size of a football field. I get into a Mini Cooper, strap on a virtual-reality headset and my view transforms from the sandy carpark into a virtual town with colourful buildings, oversized playing cards and winding paths.

Observers would have seen me driving around the carpark, seemingly aimlessly, but I feel like Alice exploring a virtual wonderland behind the wheels of a real Mini.

Mini says the experience – which it calls “mixed reality” – is not just a novelty, but also showcases technology that can be used to test autonomous driving.

The experience is my oddest test-driving experience after reviewing cars for The Straits Times for more than a decade, but it is enjoyable in a zany way.

Coming back to reality, the Mini Cooper is familiar without being off-beat.