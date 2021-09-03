Car review: MG 5 offers premium economy class

The new MG 5 station wagon on Aug 31, 2021.
The new MG 5 station wagon on Aug 31, 2021.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Senior Transport Correspondent
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - The MG 5 is hip on two counts. It is a wagon. And it is electric.

In fact, it is the first battery-powered station wagon here, giving it a captive audience among buyers who want to stand out from the crowd.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 