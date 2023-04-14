Car review: Mercedes-AMG SL55 an honest-to-goodness driving sensation

SINGAPORE – Ever since Mercedes-Benz made its foray into small, front-wheel-drive cars a quarter of a century ago, these cars have become the new face of the proud Stuttgart marque here.
Even though globally, cars such as the A-class and B-class account for about 30 per cent of its sales, these so-called “Entry Luxury” models and their derivatives seem to be everywhere in Singapore. The compact CLA, for instance, has become the favourite among boy-racer types, who used to gravitate towards modified Honda Civics and Mitsubishi Lancers.
So, to see something as grand and dignified as the new Mercedes-AMG SL55 is a great relief. The car is visually stunning, with dynamism paired with elegance, and modernity with heritage. Its bonnet, for instance, is styled like the bonnet of the legendary 300SL of the 1950s, and its long front section with short overhangs are in step with the classic roadster form.
Even though it is now a 2+2 and substantially bigger than its predecessor, which itself was bigger than the SL before it, it hides this well. Sleek lines and a soft top help in this regard. Yes, Mercedes has reverted to a fabric roof, just as Ferrari has with the Roma Spider.
Driving the SL55 is a reaffirming experience. Despite having fewer cubic centimetres of displacement in its V8 engine than its predecessor, more cogs in its transmission, and all-wheel drive instead of rear-wheel drive, the car serves up a familiar driving sensation.
Creamy power delivery, a rich rumbling soundtrack from quad pipes, direct and meaty steering, and sweet body control come together to deliver an automotive equivalent of chicken soup for the soul. It is a wholesome, multisensory moving feast, devoid of artificial flavouring or pretentious foaminess.
Its increased dimensions are not apparent at the helm, masked by its responsive and well-weighted steering, fine balance and superb roadholding. Its increased heft is equally well-hidden by its active suspension, showing up only when the car’s 21-inch wheels go over sunken bus bays and equally nasty tarmac blemishes. At 1,950kg, the SL55 is 155kg heavier than the preceding SL500, despite having a soft top instead of a foldable hard top.
The weight gain is attributed largely to all-wheel drive (a first for the SL), a 3.4 per cent increase in body size, and more features. With its wheelbase extended by 117mm, the roadster offers a pair of compact rear seats, which will accommodate equally compact passengers on short journeys in relative comfort. Its boot, however, is too small for grand touring duties.
All-wheel drive contributes to the SL55’s improved acceleration. It clocks the century sprint in 3.9 seconds, which makes it significantly quicker than the previous SL500’s 4.6 seconds. Top speed is now 295kmh, versus its predecessor’s electronically restricted 250kmh.
Weight and all-wheel drive, however, have also resulted in a thirsty car. The test unit averages 19 litres/100km, making it one of the least efficient cars in recent years.
The SL55 has a Ferrari-style, steering-mounted drive mode rotary selector. Comfort mode is best for the roads here, with its easy blend of power, smoothness and refinement. On the other end of the spectrum is Sport+, which gives you the heady treat of a percussion ensemble, but with rather jerky downshifts. Like many modern Mercs, there is an option for a mix-and-match mode.
And like many modern cars, it embraces the digital age with a full-sized infotainment touchscreen tablet. In addition to the usual suite of controls and functions, there is a slide-and-hold soft key which opens and closes the SL55’s fabric roof. As with all latter-day convertibles, this operation is possible when the car is on the move (in this case, up to 60kmh). But I have yet to figure out how to do this safely with a slide-and-hold soft key.
Mercedes has not gone overboard with its digitalisation programme for the SL. The car’s instrumentation cluster is still separate from the infotainment. The air-conditioning system still has circular turbine-like vents which you twist and swivel. Merc’s familiar column shifter is still there. And interior door handles are conventional chrome levers which you pull, although the exterior ones are new-fangled self-retracting types.
With the roof up, the doors make a nice, solid sound when they shut. But when the roof is down, this is replaced by a rather shaky, hollow resonance.
In sizzling Singapore, it is uncomfortable to drive with the top down during the day. But even with the top up, the SL55’s air-conditioning is not particularly powerful either, taking its time to cool the cabin in Auto mode and with temperature dialled down to 19 deg C.
The car comes with a sizzling price tag too. At more than $1 million, might it be a better option to buy a holiday home near Cameron Highlands, park an SL55 there and enjoy its glorious V8 boom bouncing off the cliff faces as you drive up and down with the roof folded?
If you did that, you might still have change for a CLA here.
Mercedes-AMG SL55
Price: $1,005,888 with COE
Engine: 3,982cc 32-valve V8 bi-turbo
Transmission: Nine-speed automatic with paddle shift
Power: 476hp at 5,500rpm
Torque: 700Nm at 2,000-4,500rpm
0-100kmh: 3.9 seconds
Top speed: 295kmh
Fuel consumption: 13.4 litres/100km
Agent: Cycle & Carriage