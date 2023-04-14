Car review: Mercedes-AMG SL55 an honest-to-goodness driving sensation

SINGAPORE – Ever since Mercedes-Benz made its foray into small, front-wheel-drive cars a quarter of a century ago, these cars have become the new face of the proud Stuttgart marque here.

Even though globally, cars such as the A-class and B-class account for about 30 per cent of its sales, these so-called “Entry Luxury” models and their derivatives seem to be everywhere in Singapore. The compact CLA, for instance, has become the favourite among boy-racer types, who used to gravitate towards modified Honda Civics and Mitsubishi Lancers.

So, to see something as grand and dignified as the new Mercedes-AMG SL55 is a great relief. The car is visually stunning, with dynamism paired with elegance, and modernity with heritage. Its bonnet, for instance, is styled like the bonnet of the legendary 300SL of the 1950s, and its long front section with short overhangs are in step with the classic roadster form.

Even though it is now a 2+2 and substantially bigger than its predecessor, which itself was bigger than the SL before it, it hides this well. Sleek lines and a soft top help in this regard. Yes, Mercedes has reverted to a fabric roof, just as Ferrari has with the Roma Spider.

Driving the SL55 is a reaffirming experience. Despite having fewer cubic centimetres of displacement in its V8 engine than its predecessor, more cogs in its transmission, and all-wheel drive instead of rear-wheel drive, the car serves up a familiar driving sensation.

Creamy power delivery, a rich rumbling soundtrack from quad pipes, direct and meaty steering, and sweet body control come together to deliver an automotive equivalent of chicken soup for the soul. It is a wholesome, multisensory moving feast, devoid of artificial flavouring or pretentious foaminess.

Its increased dimensions are not apparent at the helm, masked by its responsive and well-weighted steering, fine balance and superb roadholding. Its increased heft is equally well-hidden by its active suspension, showing up only when the car’s 21-inch wheels go over sunken bus bays and equally nasty tarmac blemishes. At 1,950kg, the SL55 is 155kg heavier than the preceding SL500, despite having a soft top instead of a foldable hard top.