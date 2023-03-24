Car review: Lotus makes last stand with the Emira

SINGAPORE – As the world hurtles towards a noiseless, colourless and, possibly, soulless electric-vehicle future, a car like the Lotus Emira must be savoured like a bottle of rare wine.
The car is an achingly beautiful mid-engined, rear-wheel-driven two-seater powered by a 3.5-litre supercharged V6.
Previously seen in the Evora, the engine is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox (a six-speed Aisin automatic is also available). Directional changes are courtesy of a direct and taut hydraulic steering system, now as uncommon as the Siberian tiger.
The Emira is 4,412mm long, 1,895mm wide and 1,225mm tall, with a 2,575mm wheelbase. And it tips the scales at 1,405kg in its lightest form.
This makes it practically the same size and weight as the Porsche 718 Cayman, which also means that, unlike its tiny forebears, it is the first modern Lotus to have a proper road presence.
Performance-wise, it is close to the bigger-engined 718 Cayman GTS 4.0. The Lotus’ Toyota-sourced engine sends it from zero to 100kmh in 4.3 seconds and a top speed of 288kmh.
But more than mere numbers, the Emira delivers what Lotus cars have been delivering for decades – a visceral experience at the wheel. From the moment you awaken the engine with a fighter-jet start button, you are transported to a forgotten realm.
The engine howls and thunders right behind your ears; the car’s short-throw gear lever (with characteristic see-through mechanicals) shifts and slots with the metallic note of a shotgun cocking; and both your feet are engaged, alternating between clutch, brake and gas.
Soon, you are in sixth gear, with left hand back on the leather-wrapped steering wheel, feeling the front wheels as they trace the contours of the tarmac. Before too long, it is time to shift down again.
With complete control of how the car sounds and drives, you cannot recall the last time you feel so alive in a car.
The Emira handles brilliantly. Bestowed with the widest tracks among Lotus cars, it is unshakeable. Its ride is firm, but with sufficient yield to be liveable on a day-to-day basis.
Other aspects of the car contribute to its usability, such as adequate space all around. At the helm, you are not hemmed in like in an Elise or Exige. The only oddity is the absence of a physical handbrake.
While the car dishes out dollops of unfiltered driving pleasure, it is blessed with a quality Lotus has seldom paid heed to – refinement. Its cabin displays a fit and finish not seen in modern Lotuses – with everything you see, touch and smell genuinely pleasing to the senses.
Its plush vibe matches what you find in a Cayman, with a 12-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat (with adjustable lumbar support), and memory settings. It is the best seat I have come across in a long while – snug and special, with a perfect mix of support and comfort.
Nappa leather upholstery dominates, with Alcantara (a suede-like synthetic material) covering most other surfaces.
Technology is incorporated tastefully, without detracting the car from its main purpose. Debut features include electrically adjustable wing mirrors, a 12.3-inch configurable digital Instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch infotainment tablet with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and touch controls on the steering boss.
Together with its newfound space and comfort, the contemporary cabin makes the Emira a sports car with a competitive completeness.
For the first time, it is not just a bare-bones driving machine, but a luxury performance vehicle. There is even automatic climate control, a 340-watt 10-channel KEF hi-fi system and half-decent stowage.
But is it still a Lotus? Very much so.
In its default Tour drive mode, the car is deceptively tame, with a soundtrack which has inescapable notes of a blender (owing to its loud supercharging and intake). In Sport, the engine sounds a lot better, with a throaty rendition which masks the supercharger whine.
And in Track, the full orchestra comes on to give a growling performance, complete with a mix of pop-and-crackle which adds a whole dimension to driving a sports car. Throttle response becomes keener in the latter two modes, with the car’s traction control pared down for Track.
The car is most enjoyable in Track and with revs above 4,000rpm. But this takes a toll on its fuel consumption, of course.
The test car averages 15.4 litres/100km, nowhere near Lotus’ declared 11.3 litres/100km. And even though it is a two-seater, it is best enjoyed alone – for one thing, the brakes are extremely grippy and difficult to modulate for comfortable stopping.
The car is friendly otherwise. It has a relatively high ground clearance for a sports car, which translates to easier ingress and egress. You do not need to go gingerly over speed humps or multi-storey carpark ramps either.
And its price is commensurate with its stature, something which could not be said for latter-day Lotuses. Its design alone is worth more than the $50,000 premium it has over the Cayman GTS 4.0.
For driving aficionados, the Emira is the last of its kind, as Lotus will transition fully to electric models after it.
This swansong, however, will have another variant arriving in 2024, one which uses a 2-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine from Mercedes-AMG.
That should be equally interesting.
• Follow Christopher Tan on Instagram @chris.motoring
Lotus Emira V6 first edition
Price: $498,800 without COE
Engine: 3,456cc 24-valve supercharged V6
Transmission: Six-speed manual
Power: 400hp at 6,600rpm
Torque: 420Nm at 3,200-6,700rpm
0-100KMH: 4.3 seconds
Top speed: 288kmh
Fuel consumption: 11.3 litres/100km
Agent: Wearnes Automotive