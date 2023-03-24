Car review: Lotus makes last stand with the Emira

SINGAPORE – As the world hurtles towards a noiseless, colourless and, possibly, soulless electric-vehicle future, a car like the Lotus Emira must be savoured like a bottle of rare wine.

The car is an achingly beautiful mid-engined, rear-wheel-driven two-seater powered by a 3.5-litre supercharged V6.

Previously seen in the Evora, the engine is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox (a six-speed Aisin automatic is also available). Directional changes are courtesy of a direct and taut hydraulic steering system, now as uncommon as the Siberian tiger.

The Emira is 4,412mm long, 1,895mm wide and 1,225mm tall, with a 2,575mm wheelbase. And it tips the scales at 1,405kg in its lightest form.

This makes it practically the same size and weight as the Porsche 718 Cayman, which also means that, unlike its tiny forebears, it is the first modern Lotus to have a proper road presence.

Performance-wise, it is close to the bigger-engined 718 Cayman GTS 4.0. The Lotus’ Toyota-sourced engine sends it from zero to 100kmh in 4.3 seconds and a top speed of 288kmh.

But more than mere numbers, the Emira delivers what Lotus cars have been delivering for decades – a visceral experience at the wheel. From the moment you awaken the engine with a fighter-jet start button, you are transported to a forgotten realm.

The engine howls and thunders right behind your ears; the car’s short-throw gear lever (with characteristic see-through mechanicals) shifts and slots with the metallic note of a shotgun cocking; and both your feet are engaged, alternating between clutch, brake and gas.

Soon, you are in sixth gear, with left hand back on the leather-wrapped steering wheel, feeling the front wheels as they trace the contours of the tarmac. Before too long, it is time to shift down again.

With complete control of how the car sounds and drives, you cannot recall the last time you feel so alive in a car.