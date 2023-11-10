Car review: Lone 1964 Porsche 356C seeks new owner

SINGAPORE – Depending on whom you talk to, the most iconic Porsche is either the 911 or its precursor, the 356 – the first series production model to carry the Porsche name.

Austrian-German automotive engineer Ferdinand “Ferry” Porsche had initially designed his sports coupe to have a mid-engine configuration, but by 1948, only one was ever made. It was dubbed the 356/1. In order to achieve mass production, he switched to a rear engine design – a layout shared with the Volkswagen Beetle, a car designed by his father Ferdinand Porsche Senior. The result was the 356/2.