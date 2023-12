VALENCIA, Spain – Lexus has launched its smallest car ever – the LBX, a premium hybrid subcompact crossover.

According to Lexus, LBX stands for “Luxury Breakthrough Cross(X)over”. But what makes it a breakthrough? Audi was already the first mover in 2016 with its little Q2. Then, there are several other slightly bigger (but not much costlier) premium contenders such as Mercedes’ GLA, BMW’s X1 and Volvo’s X40.