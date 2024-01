SINGAPORE – Lexus’ tagline used to be “Relentless Pursuit of Perfection”. But in recent years, the Toyota luxury brand seems to be pursuing something else. With the launch of smaller and smaller models, that something may well be sales volume.

In 2014, it introduced the NX compact crossover, which is substantially smaller than the RX sport utility vehicle (SUV) it has had since 1997. In 2019, it launched the UX, which is an even smaller crossover which shares a platform with the Toyota RAV4.