SINGAPORE – No one remembers the Lexus UX300e, the first full-electric model from Toyota’s luxe brand that was launched here two years ago. Not only did the the compact crossover offer a modest range of about 300km, it also could not be plugged into DC fast chargers here and had lacklustre performance.

The company prefers to forget it too, referring instead to the newly launched RZ as its first all-electric model.