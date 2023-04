SINGAPORE – The adage “less is more” is probably overused and overhyped. But in the case of BYD’s certificate of entitlement Category A variant of the Atto 3 compact electric crossover, nothing sums up the car quite as well.

The funky Chinese car is supposed to have less power – 100kW versus 150kW in the version reviewed here last July – but you will not notice this at the wheel. At least not in everyday driving.