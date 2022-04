SINGAPORE - The Kia Sorento is a full-sized multi-seat sport utility vehicle (SUV) which is just a shade smaller than behemoths such as the Audi Q7 and the BMW X5.

Hence, you would imagine a sizeable engine is needed to haul it along. When the latest model was introduced here in 2020, it had a torquey 2.2-litre turbodiesel which performed the task adequately. Now, it is joined by a 1.6-litre.