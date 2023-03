SINGAPORE – Kia’s new Niro EV is bigger and roomier than its predecessor, which was launched in 2019. It is also a much sweeter ride than its hybrid sibling reviewed in November.

The puzzling thing is that even though the car is longer, wider and taller than its predecessor, and that its power output has been pared down significantly so that it qualifies for the more palatable COE Category A instead of B, its performance remains completely unchanged.