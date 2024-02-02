Car review: Kia EV9 makes big and bulky desirable

SINGAPORE – No one can look at the Kia EV9 and not do a double take. The car is enormous, with its angular shape and clean surfaces accentuating its size.
Beyond sheer expansiveness, the car looks like something from 2050.
SINGAPORE – No one can look at the Kia EV9 and not do a double take. The car is enormous, with its angular shape and clean surfaces accentuating its size.
Beyond sheer expansiveness, the car looks like something from 2050.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.