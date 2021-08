SINGAPORE - The iX3 marks two firsts for BMW. It is the first China-made BMW to be sold here and also the first electric sport utility vehicle from the Bavarian manufacturer.

But in the fast and fickle car market, being first is rarely enough to ensure success. So, does this mid-size electric car, which is based largely on its fuel-driven X3 sibling, have what it takes to secure its place in the sun?