Car review: Hybrid Bentley offers superior economy on top of performance, luxury, comfort

The hybrid Bentley Flying Spur is more fuel-efficient than a non-hybrid Toyota Corolla. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Christopher Tan
Senior Transport Correspondent
Updated
40 sec ago
Published
52 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – Luxe barges and environmental sustainability traditionally make strange bedfellows. But that does not stop carmakers from trying to pair the two.

Bentley is the latest to do so, with its Flying Spur Hybrid (now renamed Flying Spur Odyssean Edition), a plus-sized saloon powered by a Volkswagen Group-sourced 2.9-litre turbo V6 engine paired with an electric hybrid system. Its lithium-ion battery pack can be charged via an external power source, and the car promises an electric-only range of up to 41km.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top