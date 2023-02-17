Car review: Hard to get cross with the Jazz Crosstar

SINGAPORE – People cannot seem to get enough of sport utility vehicles and crossovers. And manufacturers are obliging, with some even converting the unlikeliest of models into such cars, such as the Volkswagen Polo-based CrossPolo and the recently reviewed Toyota Corolla Altis-based Corolla Cross.

Now, there is the Jazz Crosstar, which is a slightly more rugged-looking variant of Honda’s popular Jazz, and introduced as a facelift of the current fourth-generation supermini.

For those who prefer a more familiar Jazz, there is the Jazz Luxe, available alongside the Crosstar.

Both the Luxe and Crosstar are slightly longer than the pre-facelift Jazz, owing to new and more pronounced bumpers. But the Crosstar gets a rear underside cladding, which makes it marginally longer than the Luxe.

The Crosstar is also taller because it is shod with higher-profile tyres and has roof rails. The tyres give it a ground clearance of 161mm, versus 150mm for the Jazz Luxe. At the same time, its wheel arch claddings – which every respectable crossover has to have – make the body slightly wider.

Although the cosmetic changes are not drastic, the end result is effective, especially for the two-tone version called Crosstar X. It looks rather sporty, with a hint of the stunning and slightly bigger Opel Mokka.

The Jazz facelift is not confined to cosmetic changes. Honda has tuned up the engine and hybrid system to produce more power. The car now has 122hp available, from 109hp previously. Torque remains unchanged at 253Nm.

But interestingly, the cars are not any quicker than before. The Luxe’s 0-100kmh remains unchanged at 9.4 seconds, while the Crosstar’s timing is 9.6 seconds. Honda says this is because the Crosstar is taller and therefore not as aerodynamic.

At the wheel, the Crosstar is sluggish compared with the similarly endowed Audi Q3 reviewed this week. It definitely does not feel like a car with 253Nm of instant torque. It moves like most hybrids, with a throttle response tuned more for economy than verve.