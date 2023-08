SINGAPORE – The term “old school” can have either a quaint or derisive undertone. In the automotive world, when almost every new car is “electrified” in one way or another, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio is decidedly “old school”. But in a good way.

The Stelvio, a mid-sized sport utility vehicle (SUV), is the first Alfa Romeo to be reviewed here in more than four years – and the first since Capella Auto took over the franchise from EuroAutomobile in March.