MUNICH – The Audi A3 and S3 have been given a midlife makeover, with cosmetic tweaks inside and out, equipment changes and, in the case of the S3, more oomph.

The first thing you notice about the A3 – in both sedan and hatchback forms – is its sportier front bumper and substantially wider grille and larger air intakes. There are new LED headlights with individual elements arranged in three rows. The driver has a choice of four daytime-running light patterns.