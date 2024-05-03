Car review: Facelift helps Peugeot e-2008 keep pace with growing electric pack

SINGAPORE – Physicist Albert Einstein’s celebrated theory of relativity says that if you travel faster than the speed of light, you will go back in time. My theory of relativity is a lot more mundane and says that the perception of a car’s quality varies over time.

With increasingly more choices available and with more technological improvements, a car which stood head and shoulders above its peers as recently as two years ago may not shine as brightly today. This is especially so for electric models, which get the most focus from manufacturers today.

Take the Peugeot e-2008 GT compact crossover, for example. When this car was launched in 2022, it was without a doubt the best pick among mass-market electric models. And I said so in a review in September 2022.

The car has been given a facelift, with noticeable changes to its front and back which add aggression and dynamism to its two-year-old but still fairly chic styling. Most prominent is its grille, which is completely new, and extends outwards and upwards to meet the headlights. Peugeot’s new emblem takes pride of place up front.

Below the headlights are tri-bar daytime-running LEDs, which glow brightly as you approach the car. The doors unlock (and lock) automatically, and you enter a cabin that is largely similar to the pre-facelift car’s.

The more pertinent changes are not visible. The revised car gets slightly more battery capacity – 50kWh to 54kWh – and a bit more output to go with that. Power rises by 3kW to 100kW and torque goes up by 10Nm to 270Nm.

The boost translates to a one-second reduction in 0-100kmh timing to 9.1 seconds, while top speed remains unchanged at 150kmh. The car, however, still qualifies for the slightly less punitive Category A certificate of entitlement.