Car review: Executive saloon shootout among BMW 520i, Audi A6 and Jaguar XF

SINGAPORE - A plush mid-sized executive sedan offering space, luxury and a responsive drive is still arguably a tempting proposition despite the rising popularity of sport utility vehicles (SUVs).

While SUVs topped sales for the first time last year, the BMW 520i, Audi A6 and Jaguar XF are proof that sedans still have their place in the sun. But with all three costing around $300,000 in today's certificate of entitlement market, which model deserves your hard-earned dollar?

Size and styling

All three sedans are about the same size.

The A6 is the lightest at 1,605kg, and the shortest in length (4,939mm) and wheelbase (2,924mm). The 520i is the tallest at 1,479mm and heaviest at 1,700kg, with the longest wheelbase at 2,975mm.

The widest car, at 1,982mm, is the XF. Its recent cosmetic tweaks, including "cat-like" headlights, have made it more regal and sleeker.

Cutting an imposing figure is the A6, with the largest grille and crisp lines. The 520i, which has relatively subdued styling, does not wear the somewhat oversized and divisive grille seen in some newer Beemers.

The German sedans wear 18-inch wheels while the Jaguar has 19-inchers. In the stowage department, the Audi and BMW offer a more generous boot space of 530 litres, while the Jag has a 459-litre boot.

The plush A6 impresses with motorised soft-closing doors and a high-tech interior dominated by three screens for digital instruments, infotainment and climate control. It has the roomiest rear section of the three, where occupants enjoy independent climate control and rear sunshades, which are not found in the other two cars.