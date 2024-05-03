Car review: EX30 an irresistibly cute Volvo with fun and practicality

Peachy and punchy: The EX30 has excellent fit and finish, and a more-than-satisfying performance. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Christopher Tan
Senior Transport Correspondent
Updated
May 03, 2024, 02:30 PM
Published
May 03, 2024, 02:30 PM
SINGAPORE – An electric vehicle’s (EV) architecture allows for superior space packaging, since the absence of a bulky engine and transmission means the axles can be farther apart. This pertains to EVs which are purpose-built, and not those which are converted from or share a combustion-engine platform.

An excellent example is Volvo’s latest EX30, which is slightly smaller than the Volkswagen Golf but has more than enough legroom for five 1.7m-tall occupants and a boot to stow four carry-on luggage bags at the same time.

