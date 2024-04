SINGAPORE – Decades before phone makers thought it was a good idea to venture into car-making, there was Swatch. The Swiss manufacturer of fun timepieces teamed up with Mercedes-Benz in 1994 to make what was dubbed the Swatchmobile.

The micro two-seater bubble car, which was unveiled a year later, bore its official name – Smart. Such a car may have been novel in 1995, but 50 years earlier, there were others like it, such as the BMW Isetta and Fiat 500.