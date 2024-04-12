Car review: Chery returns with feature-packed electric Omoda E5

I manage to only get the trip computer to show the mileage travelled and average speed. The energy consumption figure is reset at the beginning of each journey.

The electric vehicle (EV) can take a charging speed of up to 80kW. This means that it is possible to fully charge up the Omoda’s battery in 46 minutes. But the majority of fast chargers in Singapore are rated at only 50kW, so it will take around 72 minutes. In any case, plugging in during an hour-long lunch break should be able enough to cover a few days’ worth of driving.

Like many such EVs, the drive is more competent than fun. The body does not lean too much when pushed, which is good, but the steering seems to be more highly geared than usual, so the steering wheel needs slightly more lock to turn the tyres. It is easy to get used to this, but it makes the car feel less agile.

On paper, the 150kW Omoda takes 7.6 seconds to get to 100kmh from rest. This is not shoddy for a compact sport utility vehicle, but probably not really quick enough to justify being in the Category B certificate of entitlement (COE), which is meant for EVs with more than 110kW of power.

A less powerful version, which qualifies for the less costly Category A COE, is expected to be available later on. This will make the Chery more desirable with a lower price tag and, hopefully, just as many features.

Chery Omoda E5

Price: $179,888 with COE

Engine: Single synchronous motor with 61kWh lithium-phosphate battery

Transmission: Single speed

Power: 150kW

Torque: 340Nm

0-100kmh: 7.6 seconds

Top speed: 172kmh

Fuel consumption: 15.5kWh/100km

Agent: Vertex Automobile

Rating: 2 out of 5 stars