Car review: Cat A COE fails to make BMW iX1 substantially more enticing

SINGAPORE – This is the first electric BMW to qualify for the less punitive Category A certificate of entitlement (COE). It is also the first BMW to have Chinese as a default language on its infotainment system, which runs on BMW’s latest Operating System 9.

Qualifying for Category A is significant because it theoretically makes the compact electric crossover accessible to more consumers. Having Chinese as a default language is also significant because it reflects China’s growing dominance in the global vehicle market.