SINGAPORE - A BMW 5-series which consumes just 8.2 litres of fuel per 100km? Improbable but true, with the plug-in hybrid 530e.

To put things in perspective, the petrol-only 530i test driven in January averaged 10.9 litres/100km. This 25 per cent improvement in real-world efficiency pales in comparison with BMW's declared 66 per cent (1.9 litres for the 530e vs 5.6 litres for the 530i).