Car review: BMW iX offers power, polish and plethora of tech

SINGAPORE - Like a number of other carmakers, BMW is rolling out electric models in double quick time. Its first full-sized electric sport utility vehicle (SUV), the iX, arrived before Christmas - just four months after it launched the iX3, a battery-powered version of the X3 midi-SUV.

The iX is similar in size to the BMW X5 SUV. At 4,953mm by 1,967mm by 1,695mm tall and with a 3,000mm wheelbase, it has a slightly smaller footprint than the X5, sits a little lower, but has 25mm more space between its axles.