Car review: BMW i7’s limo qualities shine brightly in the city

SINGAPORE – The BMW i7 is an electric limousine which is extremely entertaining at the wheel. That much we ascertained in a twisty, hilly test course in Palm Springs in November.
But how does the new flagship fare in flat and congested Singapore?
SINGAPORE – The BMW i7 is an electric limousine which is extremely entertaining at the wheel. That much we ascertained in a twisty, hilly test course in Palm Springs in November.
But how does the new flagship fare in flat and congested Singapore?
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.