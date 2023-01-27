Car review: BMW i7’s limo qualities shine brightly in the city

The BMW i7 xDrive60 might well be a baby Rolls-Royce in disguise. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
Christopher Tan
Senior Transport Correspondent
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – The BMW i7 is an electric limousine which is extremely entertaining at the wheel. That much we ascertained in a twisty, hilly test course in Palm Springs in November.

But how does the new flagship fare in flat and congested Singapore?

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top