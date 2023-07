SINGAPORE – Like its fellow German premium carmakers, BMW has achieved great success in Singapore by downsizing. Small-capacity, lower-powered models – which make up the bulk of sales here – help drive BMW up the sales chart.

The Bavarian brand is applying the same formula to its fast-growing electric vehicle range, starting with the i4 eDrive35. This is the least powerful variant of the i4 range, with 210kW and 400Nm instead of 250kW

and 430Nm in the i4 eDrive40.