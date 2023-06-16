Car review: Bentley Bentayga EWB a stretch of a limo

SINGAPORE – The Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase’s (EWB) motorised sun shade takes almost 20 seconds to open or close – equivalent to the duration of a two-storey escalator ride. That gives you an idea of how expansive the car is.

At 5,305mm bumper to bumper, the car is 1,800mm longer than the standard wheelbase Bentayga. The extension goes entirely to the wheelbase, which is now 3,175mm long.

But to really appreciate how big the vehicle is, you have to get to the second row. You sink into what Bentley calls an Airline Seat (which can recline to 40 degrees), put your feet up on a footrest deployed from under the front seat (only the left seat has this feature) and look up at its high ceiling.

In this position, the door is out of reach. Which is why the car has a button on either side of a rear centre console which activates a motorised closing.

This brings back memories of the new BMW 7 (reviewed in The Straits Times in January), which comes with not just two, but four motorised doors – which can be opened and closed in a variety of ways.

While the BMW limousine is longer than the Bentayga EWB – at 5,391mm tip to tip, with an even more generous wheelbase of 3,215mm (complete with reclining seats and footrests) – it falls a tad short of the Bentley sport utility vehicle’s (SUV) width (1,950mm v 1,998mm) and height (1,544mm v 1,739mm).

So, in terms of overall volume, the Bentley’s cabin is bigger.