SINGAPORE - Audi's Q3 Sportback has been given a nip and tuck on its second birthday. And it is quite a peachy car as a result.

For starters, the Sportback design suits the car. The rakish extended rear gives it a sportier, coupe-like silhouette and, from some angles, seems to make the 4,500mm-long, 1,843mm-wide compact crossover look bigger than it is.