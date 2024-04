MUNICH – In just a couple of months, there will be a new car on Audi Singapore’s price list – the electric Q4 e-tron. Some have already seen it at the Singapore Motorshow in January.

The Q4 e-tron is not a replacement or facelift of an existing model, but an addition to Audi’s electric passenger vehicle range. As its number suggests, it is a slightly smaller sport utility vehicle (SUV) than the Q5.