NICE, France – In a world where brands such as Rolls-Royce and Bentley strive for unparalleled comfort, while others like Ferrari and Lamborghini push the boundaries of speed and aggression, Aston Martin strategically fills a gap between the two.

The British company started out as a producer of racing cars, but evolved over the years to become a maker of luxury performance cars – although its recent “hypercar” products do not exactly fall into this segment.