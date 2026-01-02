Car engine replacement must be done with LTA approval

Engine transplants need to be done in accordance to LTA's rules or the car will not be allowed on roads.

Can I swop the engine in my car for a used or new one if my original is totally worn?

Engine replacement in a road-registered motor vehicle is legal if done in accordance to the rules laid out by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

But before exploring that option, there are some alternatives to replacing a worn-out engine. In Singapore, an overhaul can be carried out on almost any internal combustion engine. There are plenty of competent workshops around.

In most cases, this may cost less than swopping the engine.

There are instances when replacing the engine becomes necessary, like a cracked cylinder block. Depending on the extent of the crack, repairs are undertaken only by some highly specialised engineering shops. It is worth the effort and cost only if it is an engine belonging to a valuable vintage or classic car.

Besides engine damage, this may also be the case with used cars that have had an illegal engine transplant, meaning the engine swop was done without approval from LTA.

If this is found out during the car’s periodic inspection, it will not be possible to renew the car’s road tax or drive the vehicle on public roads.

Every car comes with two unique identifying numbers. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is usually stamped or etched on the chassis. Another unique number is machined on the engine block. Both numbers are recorded in the vehicle’s log card.

To execute an engine transplant legally, the new engine must be sourced from the original manufacturer of the car. It is possible to source a used engine if the factory no longer produces the power plant, in which case the model, type and especially capacity must be identical.

In any case, the local importer, authorised distributor or official dealer of the car has to process the importation and certification of the engine’s authenticity. Once the details are available, a written application for the engine transplant must be submitted to LTA and approval has to be given before the purchase and importation.

The installation of the replacement engine is probably the easiest step in the process. After installation, the car must go through a physical inspection by LTA before an official registration document with the replacement engine’s identification number is issued.