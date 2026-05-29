SINGAPORE – I know, I know, I know. You want a Tesla Model Y, just like almost everyone else in the car-buying universe. But hang on for just a minute and read this before deciding if you really want the world’s best-selling electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) or something else. Like the Hyptec HT.

The American Model Y, first reviewed here in August 2022, turbocharged the tortoise-shaped SUV trend when it was launched six years ago. A number of Chinese carmakers are clearly inspired by it, consciously or otherwise. One of them is Guangzhou Automobile, which makes the Hyptec HT.

The HT here is a less fanciful variant of the gullwing model reviewed in March 2025, to be more price-comparable with the facelifted long-range rear-wheel-drive Model Y variant.

Both belong to the Category B certificate of entitlement (COE) – reserved for bigger, more powerful cars, but has recently been less costly than the mass-market Category A.

The Model Y is the smaller car, measuring 4,790mm long, 1,982mm wide and 1,624mm tall with a 2,890mm wheelbase and 1,901kg kerb weight. The HT is 4,935mm long, 1,920mm wide and 1,700mm tall with a 2,935mm wheelbase and 2,250kg kerb weight.

The HT’s larger dimensions result in a roomier interior. With the driver’s seat adjusted for my 1.68m-tall frame, there is 30cm of space between my knees and the back of the front seat, versus 26cm in the Model Y. Rear headroom at its narrowest is 10cm in the HT and 7cm in the Model Y.

The width of the second row at its narrowest is 135mm in the HT and 128.5mm in the Model Y. The driver’s footwell is bigger in the HT too. No one should feel claustrophobic in either car, but occupants in the HT do enjoy more real estate and airspace.

Despite being measurably bigger, the HT has a tighter turning circle, which comes into play prominently in smaller U-turns and older covered carparks. The Tesla still manages to tiptoe around these obstacles, but not quite as easily as the Hyptec.

Recess time: A deep recessed portion of the Model Y’s boot allows a bi-fold bicycle to be stowed upright. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

Square room: The Hyptec’s boot has a squarish floor space which accommodates a bi-fold bicycle. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

Storage capacities differ as well. Tesla says its boot and frunk offer 835 and 114 litres of stowage respectively. Stated figures for the Hyptec are 672 and 55 litres respectively. As for floor area, the Model Y’s boot is 109.5cm by 94cm, and 155cm at its widest. In comparison, the HT’s boot is 99cm by 96cm, and 148cm at its widest.

Both cars will accommodate a bi-fold bicycle with its handlebar intact (a proxy for bulky items), with the Tesla offering more versatility because of its deep underfloor stowage. Golfers should find both boots adequate. The Tesla’s frunk is also more commodious.

Loading oversized items is more convenient in the Tesla, as the back of both rear seats can fold and unfold via buttons in the boot. Its bonnet is also electrically operated. In the HT, both operations are manual.

Both cars can be paired to your phone through an app. This allows you to access features such as pre-cooling, security monitoring, car status updates and proximity-triggered lock and unlock. The HT’s even has a sterilisation mode, which lets you rid the cabin of odours and germs before you get to the car.

Frontal assault: The Tesla’s frunk can stow at least 5kg of Musang King durians. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

Smell safe: Takeaway stinky tofu from Geylang? No problem. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

If you do not wish to entrust yet another part of your life to your phone, the HT comes with a regular remote key, while the Model Y has Tesla’s idiosyncratic key card. The latter has to be placed on the B-pillar to lock and unlock doors, and on a cradle in the cabin to power on the car. Even if your Tesla is paired to your phone, it is advisable to take this card along.

Of note: The HT key’s tailgate button does not work and the Model Y’s mirrors fold with a loud screech.

Both cars are generally easy to live with. Tesla’s ultra-minimalist one-screen-does-all cockpit is still an acquired taste. The interior is cleverly efficient, but exudes the warmth of a dental clinic. Covers on the test car’s steering spokes do not seem to be securely fastened and manual override for the electronic door locks are still cables beneath plastic covers in the door pockets.

The HT’s override mechanism is also in the door pocket, but requires one fewer step to activate – quite consequential in an emergency.

Sparse space: Tesla’s infuriatingly minimalist cabin might grow on you. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

Conflict of interest: Singapore’s electronic road-pricing screen fights for attention next to Hyptec’s raised instrument panel. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

The HT offers wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, while the Model Y has services such as navigation and music streaming embedded in its infotainment system. Personally, I prefer the former, as I am able to mirror my phone in the car without incurring extra data charges over the entire car ownership period.

The HT’s infotainment system is slightly friendlier, but with time, I guess you will get used to the Tesla system and then it, too, should be easy to navigate.

One differentiator which does not change with time is the massage function, which is available on the HT’s front seats, but not on the Model Y’s. This is a luxe feature which everyone can appreciate, especially on long hauls.

Both cars come with ventilated seats, which is useful even when both are endowed with powerful air-conditioning. While the two cars have vents for the second row, rear occupants in the Tesla can determine their temperature. The Tesla has one-touch windows, but not the Hyptec.

Stretch and reach: The Model Y’s second row offers generous legroom. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

Bright and airy: Basketball players might even fit in the HT’s second row, which has plenty of legroom and headroom. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

On the go, the two cars are dissimilar. The HT’s steering is calmer, while the Model Y’s a tad twitchy. The HT’s ride is softer, but tends to wallow too much over uneven surfaces. The Model Y is sprung more firmly, which together with its smaller footprint, makes it more enjoyable to drive.

Like most Chinese cars, the HT blasts you continuously with chimes and warnings. You have to deactivate each of these at the start of every journey. The Model Y does not nag, but subtly suggests that you put some light pressure on the steering wheel when adaptive cruise control with steering assist is on.

Adaptive cruise control will switch off if you make your own steering inputs, even in a lane change with turn signal on, which can be disruptive. The HT’s adaptive cruise control is more conventional and does not have to be reset each time you need to steer.

The turn signal of the Tesla will switch off once a lane change is completed. But sometimes, this does not happen, while at other times, it happens when you do not want it to happen (like when you need to filter across more than one lane).

Finally, range and efficiency. According to meter readings, the Tesla averages 16.5kWh/100km while the Hyptec averages 16.4kWh/100km – worse and better respectively of their official numbers.

But the Tesla’s non-driving consumption seems much higher. Hence, even though the metered efficiency figures and battery sizes of the two cars are similar, the imputed range of the Tesla is 417km, while that for the Hyptec is slightly longer at 441km.

The HT’s iron-phosphate battery also allows it to be charged regularly to 100 per cent, but not the Model Y’s lithium-ion battery.

Which car you pick depends on a multitude of criteria and personal needs. For instance, if you are a family of unusually tall people, the HT will be preferred. If you need to lug a lot of things around, the Model Y is superior. If you drive to Kuala Lumpur regularly, the HT is a better pick. If you love durians, the Model Y’s large frunk is handier. And so on and so forth.

Tesla Model Y (Premium)

Price: $239,999 with COE, after applicable discounts

Motor: Permanent magnet synchronous with 84kWh lithium-ion battery

Transmission: Single-speed, rear-wheel drive

Power: 220kW

Torque: 350Nm

0-100kmh: 5.8 seconds

Top speed: 201kmh

Power consumption: 14.2kWh/100km

Charging capacity: 11kW AC; 250kW DC

Range: 661km

Agent: Tesla Singapore

Rating: ★★★☆☆

Hyptec HT (Premium)

Price: $219,988 with COE, after applicable discounts

Motor: Permanent magnet synchronous with 83kWh lithium iron-phosphate battery

Transmission: Single-speed rear-wheel drive

Power: 250kW

Torque: 430Nm

0-100kmh: 5.8 seconds

Top speed: 183kmh

Power consumption: 18.2kWh/100km

Charging capacity: 6.6kW AC; 280kW DC

Range: 520km

Agent: Vincar EV

Rating: ★★★☆☆