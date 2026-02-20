BYD’s strong January showing, Carro sells new Dongfeng, Singapore’s EV charging network expands

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

BYD accounted for 28.2 per cent of new car registrations in January.

BYD registers more than 1,200 new cars in January

BYD started 2026 strong, registering twice as many new car s in Singapore in January than its next closest rival, Toyota. With 1,201 units, BYD accounted for 28.2 per cent o f new car registrations. Toyota followed in second place with 671 units (15.7 per cent), while Tesla took third with 413 units (9.7 per cent).

The Chinese brand topped the chart in 2025 with 11,184 units, including its luxury line, Denza, to secure 21.2 per cent market share for the year. A total of 52,678 new cars were registered in 2025.

The brand shows no sign of slowing down with a stream of new models lined up for 2026 to maintain momentum.

Dongfeng appoints Carro as dealer

Carro is now an appointed dealer for Dongfeng in Singapore and Malaysia. PHOTO: CARRO

Singapore-based online used-car marketplace Carro is expanding into the new-car segment. The company is now selling Dongfeng electric vehicles in Singapore and Malaysia.

Appointed by Dongfeng’s authorised distributor Volt Auto, Carro converted two units at Midview City in Sin Ming Lane into Dongfeng showrooms. Carro also set up a showroom in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. I t plans to open mor e Dongfeng showrooms in 2026, including a one-stop centre that incorporates repairs and after-sales operations.

Introduced in Singapore in late 2024, Dongfeng registered 320 cars in 2025, with a market share of 0.6 per cent.

28,000 EV chargers in Singapore

A cab driver charging using the CDG-Engie EV charger. PHOTO: COMFORTDELGRO

There are about 28,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging points in Singapore as at end-2025, up from the 15,300 charging points as reported in November 2024. Around 12,000 charging points are currently accessible to the public, and the country aims to have 60,000 charging points islandwide by 2030.

China bans hidden handles

China will ban hidden door handles on cars sold in the country from January 2027 on the back of safety concerns. PHOTO: AFP

The flush-style door handles favoured by many carmakers will be banned in China starting from January 2027. According to Bloomberg, models that hav e b een approved by the regulator and are in the final stages of launching in China have until January 2029 to change their design.

The ruling follows several high-profile accidents where suspected power failures prevented the electric handles from deploying, leaving occupants trapped.

Even though the new regulation affects EVs sold only in China, its impact is expected to be felt elsewhere, given the country’s influence on the global automotive market.