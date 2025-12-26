BYD makes its 15-millionth car, Jaguar ends F-Pace production, Rikeshield’s eco window film

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

BYD’s 15-millionth car

To get a sense of how quickly BYD is growing, the Chinese carmaker took 13 years to build its millionth vehicle since making its first plug-in hybrid car in 2008. But the company took just 13 months to get from 10 million to 15 million units in December 2025 .

These are electric and hybrid vehicles. Non-electrified models are not included in the count.

The 15-millionth car is a Denza N8L, a six-seater electric sport utility vehicle (SUV) from BYD’s factory in Jinan, China. The factory began mass manufacturing three years ago.

Denza is BYD’s premium sub-brand and the N8L uses the same platform as the Z9GT, an ultra-high-performance electric grand tourer.

In the first 11 months of 2025, BYD produced 4.2 million cars, a year-on-year increase of 11.3 per cent. The brand is also expected to end 2025 as the top-selling car brand in Singapore.

Limited-edition $667,888 BMW

The limited-edition BMW M2 CS boasts better performance and greater exclusivity than the standard M2 Coupe. PHOTO: BMW

The first unit of the BMW M2 CS has landed in Singapore. Priced at $667,888 with certificate of entitlement, the car costs about $144,000 more than the already athletic M2 two-door coupe.

While BMW did not specify how many it intends to make, Mr Lars Nielsen, managing director of BMW Group Asia in Singapore, said production is limited to only one year, rather than multiple years for other models. Only a handful of units have been allocated to Singapore, all of which are said to be sold.

The CS wears a more aggressive bodykit, including a “ducktail” spoiler that is integrated with the boot and a CS-specific rear diffuser that is finished in exposed carbon fibre. The car also comes with forged-alloy wheels as standard.

Weighing 1,775kg, the CS is the lightest among the current-generation M2, and 30kg less than the standard M2.

The 3-litre twin-turbo engine is tuned to make 530hp, up from 480hp on the standard M2. Unlike the regular M2, which is available in both six-speed manual and eight-speed automatic form, the CS is an automatic-only model. The rear-wheel-drive hot rod gets from 0-100kmh in 3.8 seconds – 0.2 of a second quicker than the automatic M2.

Final combustion-engine Jaguar built

The Jaguar F-Pace is the brand’s final combustion-engine model. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

Ahead of the brand’s major reboot in 2026 to become a luxury electric car brand, Jaguar has ended production of the F-Pace, a car it has been selling since 2016.

Over the years, more than 300,000 examples of the BMW X3-sized SUV have rolled off the production line in Solihull in Britain. The final car to leave the production line is a black SVR version with a 5-litre supercharged engine.

Come mid-2026, Jaguar is expected to present the first model after its relaunch, an electric car which will compete with luxury brands like Bentley.

For now, it is still possible to buy a new F-Pace in Singapore – in the 2.0 R-Dynamic S trim – which is a plug-in hybrid model.

Window film made from recycled bottles

Rikecool, a Singapore-based specialist in window films, has launched the Rikeshield Eco series. Made from recycled PET resin sourced from used plastic bottles, the films represent a 17.5 per cent reduction in carbon dioxide emissions over ones made from non-recycled materials.

The film is designed by Lintec Japan. It can be used on cars, as well as residential and commercial premises. Go to rikeshield.com for more information.