BYD launches privilege programme and two new EVs

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

BYD launched its Lifestyle Privilege Programme on Aug 31, offering discounts and benefits from 88 brands.

Arrival of BYD Atto 3 Evo and Atto 1

BYD launched its Lifestyle Privilege Programme at Resorts World Sentosa on Aug 31, marking the beginning of a busy fortnight that includes the arrival of the Atto 3 Evo and the upcoming launch of the Atto 1.

Available to both BYD and Denza owners, the privilege card offers discounts and benefits from 88 participating brands across 10 lifestyle categories, including partners like EtonHouse International School, traditional Chinese medicine retailer Eu Yan Sang, sportswear brand Adidas and Royal Caribbean cruises.

The Atto 1 is slated for launch on Sept 9 as BYD’s most compact model sold in Singapore. Measuring 3,925mm in length, the compact sport utility vehicle (SUV) has a smaller footprint than a Mini Cooper 5-Door (4,036mm).

Land Transport Authority data shows that the Singapore-approved Atto 1 develops 65 kilowatts (kW) of power with an energy consumption of 15.6kWh/100km.

The BYD Atto 3 Evo’s visual and cabin tweaks include a Sealion-inspired front bumper and larger screens. PHOTO: VANTAGE AUTOMOTIVE

Meanwhile, the Atto 3 Evo electric SUV has just arrived in showrooms. While global versions received a major tech overhaul, including a switch to rear-wheel drive, updates to the Singapore-spec Atto 3 Evo are more subtle.

Direct current charging speed now peaks at 105kW (up from 100kW), while driving range (420km) is unchanged. Motor power is capped at 100kW, so the car is still in the Category A certificate of entitlement (COE) bracket.

Visual and cabin tweaks include a Sealion-inspired front bumper, larger screens and a steering-column-mounted gear stalk replacing the conventional selector on the centre console.

Pricing for the Atto 1 will be revealed at its launch. The Atto 3 Evo is priced at $261,888 with COE, before applicable discounts.

F1 watch party in Toa Payoh

The Spanish Grand Prix will be screened live at the Toa Payoh HDB Hub on Sept 12 and 13. PHOTO: SINGAPORE GP

Catch the live screening of the Spanish Grand Prix at the Toa Payoh HDB Hub on Sept 12 and 13.

The watch party for the qualifying sessions on Sept 12 starts at 10pm. On Sept 13, a trivia game begins at 8.10pm ahead of the 9pm race flag-off.

Seating is provided, but fans may bring foldable chairs. To secure a good spot, the organiser advises fans to set up at least an hour before the telecast begins.

More details are available at str.sg/nynY

Grab F1 collectibles during Shell pit stops

Retailer Metro is partnering Shell to offer Formula 1 Lego collectibles ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix on Oct 10. PHOTO: METRO

Ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix on Oct 10, retailer Metro is partnering Shell to offer Formula One Lego collectibles.

They include the Ferrari SF-24 F1 race car from the Lego Speed Champions range, which costs $43.90, and the replica of Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton’s helmet for $134.90. Shell Go+ loyalty points can be used to buy these collectibles at discounted prices.

The eight participating Shell service stations are:

Seletar Hills (298 Yio Chu Kang Road)

Newton Circus (143 Bukit Timah Road)

Paya Lebar Macpherson (255 Paya Lebar Road)

Havelock (548 Havelock Road)

Macpherson (259 Macpherson Road)

Telok Blangah (450 Telok Blangah Road)

Bukit Batok Road (11 Bukit Batok West Avenue 3)

Siglap (40 Upper East Coast Road)

Toyota, Lexus roadshow in Punggol

Toyota and Lexus are holding a roadshow at Waterway Point in Punggol until Sept 6.

Lexus is offering nine promotional privileges worth up to $52,000, while Toyota promises savings of up to $33,000. These include finance rebates, insurance subsidies and fuel or electric vehicle charging credits.

eBay bans airbags

From Sept 24, eBay will ban all listings and sales of airbags and airbag inflators. PHOTO: UNSPLASH

From Sept 24, eBay will ban all listings and sales of airbags and airbag inflators. The e-commerce retailer said that the decision, which covers the entire airbag category, comes after a “comprehensive review of the risks these products may pose to eBay users”.

The move follows reports linking counterfeit airbags and inflators to fatal crashes.