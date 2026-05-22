BMW reimagines luxury Alpina brand ahead of 2027 launch

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The Vision BMW Alpina hints at the future direction of the brand as a part of the larger BMW Group.

BMW’s truly grand coupe

BMW still knows how to make a beautiful grand tourer, as proven by the Vision BMW Alpina concept car shown at Lake Como, Italy, on May 15. The two-door, 2+2 seater concept hints at the future of Alpina, the independent high-end luxury car brand founded in 1965 that is now part of the BMW Group.

At 5,200mm long, the Vision Alpina is larger than the current M5 (5,096mm), bearing a lineage that can be traced to the Alpina B7 from the late 1970s.

Familiar Alpina cues grace the showcar, including the signature side-body line graphic and the multi-spoke 22-inch front and 23-inch rear wheels, a look consistent with Alpina models since 1971.

While the concept itself is not expected to enter production, it hints at the direction of future Alpina models. The first production Alpina, based on the BMW 7-series, is slated for a 2027 debut.

Toyota’s first Cat A COE EV

The Toyota Urban Cruiser is on display at the Connected In Mobility event at Marina Bay Sands until Sunday. PHOTO: BORNEO MOTORS SINGAPORE

Ahead of its official third-quarter debut, the Toyota Urban Cruiser electric crossover has landed in Singapore and is awaiting clearance by the authorities to be sold. It is expected to fall within the Category A certificate of entitlement (COE) bracket, meaning it has no more than 110kW.

Mechanically similar to the Suzuki eVitara, through a global partnership between the two Japanese carmakers, the Urban Cruiser is among the stars at the Connected In Mobility event at Marina Bay Sands Event Plaza, which runs until May 24, from 11am to 10pm. It is organised by the brand’s distributor Borneo Motors.

Two other upcoming models – the bZ4X Touring, a stretched estate version of the electric sport utility vehicle , and the new RAV4 – will also be on display.

The Suzuki eVitara, which is already on sale here, features a 106kW motor powering the front wheels and a 49kW battery, delivering a range of up to 346km.

Danish hypercar in town

Zenvo Automotive partnered Wearnes Automotive to preview the Aurora in Singapore on May 20. PHOTO: WEARNES AUTOMOTIVE

Zenvo Automotive, a Danish hypercar-maker, has partnered Wearnes Automotive to preview the Aurora, a two-seater powered by a 6.6-litre, quad-turbo V12 engine that produces 1,233hp at 9,800rpm.

Combined with an electric motor system, the car boasts a monstrous combined output of 1,876hp.

Believe it or not, the Aurora is street-legal and first deliveries of it are expected in 2027.

Jaguar’s next-generation Type 01

The Jaguar Type 01 made its official debut under a camouflage wrap at the Monaco circuit on May 16. PHOTO: JAGUAR

Jaguar teased its next-generation car, the Type 01, in a flashy disguise at the Formula E race weekend on May 16 and 17, ahead of the actual unveiling later in 2026.

The car marks the brand’s radical relaunch, which includes phasing out all existing models well in advance to prepare for an all-electric, ultra-high-end reset.

Apart from having four doors instead of two, the silhouette closely tracks the earlier Type 00 concept, retaining a long, straight bonnet and a sloping roofline.